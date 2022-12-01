Belmond-Klemme School Board Approves Personnel Changes

The Belmond-Klemme Community School Board has approved some changes to their personnel in the school district in a recent board meeting. The board accepted the resignation of Keyra Kelley as junior high girls’ basketball coach for the upcoming season and assigned Tom Burk as JJV boys basketball coach.

On the educational side, the board accepted the resignation of Lydia Guitterez Juarez as a paraeducator serving English language learners. They accepted the application of Joel Bagley for early retirement from his position of High school Science teacher and accepted the application of Marilynn Janssen for early retirement from her position of Special Education Teacher. Finally, the board accepted the application of David Butler for early retirement from his position of industrial technology teacher.

The board heard from two student councils during the meeting. From the Jacobson Elementary Student Council, fifteen elementary student council members presented on their accomplishments last year and their goals for the current school year. Elementary student council was new last year.

Seven high school student council members reported on fundraising efforts and events they

organize to give back and bring school spirit.

Director Jim Swenson asked the board to approve the School Budget Review Committee application for a modified supplemental amount to cover the excess cost of $91,105.23 for providing a Limited English Proficiency program for Fiscal Year 2022. The board passed the measure.