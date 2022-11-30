Lake Mills Drainage Project to Move Ahead

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss a long-debated drainage project. Drainage District 92 which is situated near Lake Mills needs a culvert removed from a ditch that is impeding water flow. According to Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald, the drainage line needs to be one long ditch which means that the project would be an improvement.

The board called for an engineer on the project who estimated the project costs and recommended that it go up for bids. According to Oswald, three bids came in on the project.

Supervisor Terry Durby was impressed at the amount of each bid.

Drainage work is beginning to slow down with the onset of winter to the area. This may have had a role in the amount of each of the bids forwarded to the board.

The board approved the lowest bid and awarded the contract to Larson Contracting.