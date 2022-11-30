Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State gains momentum in Portland, play tonight in Ames

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger says his team gained confidence from a tournament in Portland. The 23rd-ranked Cyclones are 5-1 after a loss to Uconn in the title game of the Phil Knight Invitational. They host North Dakota tonight.

Otzelberger says wins over Villanova and North Carolina were big for this team.

Otzelberger says despite having several new players on this team, the formula has not changed.

The pregame show tonight on KIOW is at 6:00 PM, and tipoff is at 7:00 PM.

