Hancock and Winnebago County Sign Workforce 28E Agreement

Iowa Workforce Development is active in the promotion of employment in the northern Iowa area. The group works in other avenues too, but it assists area counties in job creation and promotion. As such, the group is governed by a 20-county committee which oversees the funding of the group.

Hancock County Supervisor Florence “Sis” Greimann stated that these counties had to sign off on an agreement on how things would be administered.

The process to come up with the agreement took some time and is just now arriving in its complete form to the desks of county supervisors for approval and signing.

On Monday, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement. On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Board approved and signed the agreement. It calls for representation from each board with an alternate. They will appropriate funding and set precedent where needed. the representatives are expected to report back to their respective Board of Supervisors on the activities of the committee.