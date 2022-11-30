Forest City Breaks Ground on Soyland Homes Project

Forest City officials and distinguished guests officially broke ground on a new housing project in Forest City. Mike Stott, owner of Soyland Homes developed the company to address a growing and, in some cases, dire need.

He began with an idea using common practices and standard ideas.

He began to have discussions about the possibility of a new housing development consisting of starter homes for first time home buyers.

The homes are 1,025 square feet and feature three bedrooms, two baths with a full kitchen and a two-stall garage. The basement is unfinished and features a washer/dryer combination, water heater, and HVAC unit. The listing price is around $235,000 and are projected to go into empty lots on K Street, Secor Avenue, and North 8th Street.

Those who want more information can go to soylandhomesforestcity.com.