Crop Progress Report Issued

Farmers closed the season with 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 27, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Warmer weather allowed tillage and fertilizer applications. There were reports of a few scattered corn fields remaining to be harvested.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 23% very short, 33% short, 43% adequate and 1% surplus. The 56% short to very short topsoil moisture rating is the highest percentage of short to very short to close out the season since 2012 when 72% fell into the short to very short categories. Subsoil moisture condition rated 30% very short, 35 percent short, 34% adequate and 1% surplus.

Livestock were doing well with reports of calves being weaned and cattle grazing on corn stalks.

KIOW Weather

Four-inch soil temperatures were in the mid 30s northeast to low 40s southwest. Air temperatures in the area will fluctuate this week with highs ranging in the high teens to the low 40’s. Lows will start out in the single digits before rising to the low 30’s by mid-week. The end of the week should see lows return to the single digits before rebounding by the start of next week. For the month we are averaging 1.5 degrees warmer than normal for highs and .8 degrees cooler for lows.

Precipitation will not be a factor for the remainder of the week and into Monday of next week. For the month, we have received .82 inches of precipitation. The normal for this month is 1.61 inches of precipitation.