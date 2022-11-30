Governors Ask for Repeal of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for U.S. Armed Forces
Today, Governor Kim Reynolds joined governors from 20 other states across America sending a letter to Congressional Leadership requesting immediate action to repeal the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” said Gov. Reynolds. “As Governors, our ability to respond to natural disasters and conduct emergency operations is contingent upon the strength and size of our National Guard units. As Congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform—who protect us—from an unnecessary vaccine mandate. As President Biden, himself, stated on September 18, 2022, ‘The pandemic is over.’”
Top ranking leadership in the Armed Forces continue to report major recruitment shortfalls and thousands of men and women have been discharged for refusing to comply with the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Governor Reynolds joins Governors from: Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming in signing the letter.