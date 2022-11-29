Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6pm Tuesday

The National Weather Service is continuing the Winter Weather Advisory for the area until 6pm tonight. A system containing cold air, snow and a frozen mix of precipitation to the north and west, rain changing to a frozen mix to the west, central and east continues to plague the area.

Snow is expected across the northwest third of Iowa Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

● Amounts of 1 to 3” or slightly more are likely in the Estherville and Algona areas. Brisk NW winds may also produce areas of blowing snow.

● Snow amounts quickly decrease farther south and east.

Expected Snowfall Amounts Across Iowa

● Freezing rain may mix with snow at times and create localized slick spots.

It is expected that roads will be impacted north of Highway 30 and west of I-35. Highest amounts of snow are expected primarily along and north of the western half of Highway 18. Ice glazing is possible, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Ground roadways will be warm enough to melt the ice, but localized slick spots cannot be ruled out according to the National Weather Service.

Already, several schools have cancelled evening sporting events and activities.