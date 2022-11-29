Forest City falls to #12 1A West Fork

The Forest City girls basketball team traveled to Sheffield on Monday night for a non-conference matchup with the 12th-ranked team in Class 1A, West Fork.

The Indians took the lead with an opening basket from junior Jaden Jerome, but the West Fork offense scored 11 unanswered to lead 11-3 in the second quarter. The Warhawks led 25-17 at halftime before winning 46-30.

Holding this West Fork offense to 46 points is a win for a Forest City defense that has been really good to start the season.

That’s Forest City coach Matt Erpelding. The Indians are scheduled to be back in action again tonight if the weather doesn’t get worse, and Erpelding hopes his team will bounce back.

Forest City vs. Eagle Grove tonight at 6:15 PM on KIOW, the pregame show is scheduled for 6:00 PM. The game can be live-streamed online at KIOW.com.