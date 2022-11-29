Dorothy R. (Kemmerick) Chizek, 91, of Britt, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Chizek will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 Third Street South East, in Britt, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

A Rosary will be held at 4:45 PM on Friday Dec 2 with visitation following from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center St West in Britt. A second opportunity to visit with family members will be available at St Patrick’s church 90 minutes before Mass on Saturday, Dec 3. Inurnment will take place at St Patrick’s Cemetery after mass with a reception after at St Patrick’s hall.

Dorothy Rose Kemmerick, the daughter of Frank & Elizabeth (Fluech) Kemmerick was born April 4, 1931 in Stacyville, Iowa. Dorothy was united in marriage with Virgil Chizek on April 26, 1958 in Stacyville, Iowa.

Before marriage to Virgil, Dorothy lived in California for a brief time and worked at the Green Mill Restaurant in Mason City. After marriage and moving to Britt, Dorothy was an active member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt. While raising a family, she tended a large vegetable garden, sewed clothes including some matching dresses for the girls, earned her GED and helped Virgil on the farm. She enjoyed family gatherings, not missing a Kemmerick family reunion until this past summer. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards and bingo. After Virgil retired from his job at the Reserve Center in Garner, they enjoyed travelling and visiting the casinos in Minnesota. After Virgil’s death, Dorothy continued to travel including trips to Alaska and Hawaii.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Virginia (Tony) Schene of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Margaret (Warren) Fenlon of Rochester, Minnesota and David Chizek of Britt; Dan’s fiancé Christy Rossiter of Mason City; grandson Bryce (Fanni) Fenlon of Budapest, Hungary, granddaughters Miranda Schene of Iowa City, Monica Fenlon of Rochester, Minnesota, Rachel Chizek of Luck, Wisconsin and Ashley Chizek of Luck, Wisconsin; sister Florence Gerk; along with a number of extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Chizek, in 1995, son Dan Chizek in 2022, parents Frank and Elizabeth Kemmerick, and siblings Marcella Adams, Pauline Hofmeister, Joe Kemmerick, Bernard Kemmerick, Leona Brandeau, Lucille Tanner.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, Dorothy’s family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

The family would like to thank the staff of Westview Care Center for their care this past year while Dorothy was a resident.

