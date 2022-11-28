MediaNewsWeather

Winter to Say Hello Again on Tuesday

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: November 28, 2022

Forecasters say wintery weather will return to the area tonight and into Tuesday evening. This will mean a wintry mix with little or no accumulation and colder temperatures. However, for Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday, it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service, says a Winter Weather Advisory is posted from 6 AM to 6 PM Tuesday for seven counties in the far northwest corner of the state.

The pre-winter storm could have a significant impact on the roads and travel, Small says, especially for areas like Estherville and Algona, where snowfall may be the heaviest.

The snowfall is expected to taper off along a line of cities that includes Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Ames and Waterloo. The snow that falls will likely be sticking around for a while, as bitter cold weather will come behind the storm front.

Find out about the latest road conditions by calling 511 or log on to the Iowa DOT’s travel information website 511ia.org.

