Winnebago Board to Discuss Drainage and EMS Services

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am for a series of meetings. During the first meeting, the board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders regarding the state of secondary roads in the county.

The board will then hear about drainage issues including a project set to eliminate a culvert and return the drainage system into one long ditch. The project is in Drainage District 92 near Lake Mills. The board has received sealed bids on the improvement project which will be opened and verified at 9:15am. The accepted bid is expected to be awarded immediately after all bids have been awarded.

The board will address a zoning issue regarding Apple Avenue with Roger Crews and also approve the Northeast Iowa Workforce Area Chief Elected Officials Shared Liability Agreement.

The meeting will conclude with a discussion on how best to administrate funding for the Emergency Medical Services.

Later that evening beginning at 6:30pm, the supervisors will attend the first EMS Advisory Council meeting to be held in the Forest City Ambulance Shed. The council will discuss the purchase of a mental health vehicle which will transport patients to and from appointments and treatments. The council is expected to address the issue of possible housing of services in Thompson which has been proposed in formulative meetings prior to the previous election.

The council is expected to set a proposed timeline for the implementation of the EMS program including funding from the countywide 1% income surtax and property tax levies. This may mean explore options for a county EMS program. The council will also ask the supervisors about the possibility of additional funding from the American Rescue Plan Act monies which the county has been allotted for use.