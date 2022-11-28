Susan Lynn Thoreson, 43 of Forest City, died Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 5, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Vinje, 14722 490th St., Scarville, IA 50473 with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Inurnment of cremains will be held in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sue Thoreson memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes-Forest City in charge of arrangements.