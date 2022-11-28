Moore helps Iowa defeat rival Nebraska in prep all-star game

Forest City’s two-time, first-team all-staters Kellen Moore strapped on the shoulder again at the prep level on Sunday in the annual River Battle Bowl.

The Bowl, which pits preps from Nebraska and Iowa, was played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Team Iowa beat Nebraska 10-7 in overtime with a game-winning field goal. Moore was named defensive MVP of the game, helping to hold Nebraska to one touchdown. Team Iowa has lost the past three meetings with Nebraska. This was the seventh time the game was played.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced Moore as a Class 2A First-Team All-State selection earlier this month. Moore was selected by the same organization in 2021 for the same honor, making him the first recorded Indian to be chosen twice as a first-team all-stater. The defensive back had an incredible year for the Indians, leading the team with 98 total tackles, 62 solo, and 5.5 for a loss. Moore’s 98 total tackles ranked him 16th among all tacklers in the state, no matter Class.

Along with being the first to make the first team twice, Moore joins a short list of Indian footballers to be selected to any all-state team twice. Wayne Porter in 1938, ’39, Ardean Otis in ’40,’41, and Todd Sesker in ’79,’80 were all selected to multiple all-state teams throughout their careers.

Moore has his hands all over the Forest City record book on offense and defense; he broke his school record for solo tackles in a season this year. In 2021 he had 57, up four this year with 62 solo tackles.

Moore has multiple offers to play at the next level and will make a decision in the coming months – KIOW will have coverage of that decision.