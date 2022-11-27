Darrell M. Bang, age 88, formerly of rural Joice, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Hudson, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church and will continue from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family.

