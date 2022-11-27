Aileen Norma Kalkwarf Arthur, age 89, sadly passed away on November 26, 2022 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Aileen Arthur will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 420 1st Street North West in Clarion with Pastor Grant Woodley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation for Aileen Arthur will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa, 50525

515-532-2233