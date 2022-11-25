Dolores P. Bowman, 94, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Dolores Bowman will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Clarion United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East, in Clarion with Pastor Lewis Flanigan officiating.

Visitation for Dolores Bowman will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

