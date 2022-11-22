Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will convene their weekly session on Tuesday by first hearing from Jody Applegate of Elderbridge. Applegate will give an annual report and highlight the accomplishments of the group.

The board has settled on a nominee for the Veterans Affairs Board. The position came open with the untimely passing of Byron Ruiter. The board will swear in Troy Thompson and he will assume the position on the board.

Liz Thompson of the Forest City Education Foundation will discuss using the Courthouse parking lot for Fireworks on December 31st during the New Year’s celebrations that take place at Waldorf University. The board has approved such actions in the past and is expected to do the same for this year.

One of the major concerns for the board has been what to do about rural recycling. The board has requested bids from various companies to handle the need and will consider one such bid on Tuesday. Details on how the recycling will be handled are forthcoming.

As part of the recent EMS discussion and with joining a new mental health regional group, the board will look into the purchase and operation of a mental health transportation vehicle. The hope is to alleviate the burden on the ambulatory system in the county and have a vehicle dedicated to transporting mental health patients to and from treatment facilities.

Finally, the board will meet with the head of EMS Services in Wright County, Brian Jensen on how his area handles funding for their services. The supervisors received the go ahead for tax dollars to be used to hire more volunteers and paramedics for the three non-profit county services.