Marilyn (Logemann) Tjaden, 83, of Britt, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral service for Marilyn Tjaden will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor

Kevin Boss and Pastor Ethan Christofferson officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 27 4:00-6:00 at the church and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be in Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery rural Woden.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839