Robert Filbrandt, 81, of Thompson, formerly of Dows, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

