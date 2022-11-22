North Iowa wins in a buzzer beater, Forest City girls open their season

The North Iowa girls’ basketball team used a buzzer-beater to open the season with a 40-39 victory over Northwood-Kensett last night in Buffalo Center.

North Butler 46, South Winneshiek 43

New Hampton 56, Riceville 47

Southeast Valley 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dow 53

Carroll 61, Webster City 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30

Western Christian 42, Emmetsburg 30

The Forest City girls’ basketball team kicks off their 51st season tonight at Algona. This is the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Forest City has won the last four. Algona started the season last night with an 82-25 loss vs. Class 1A #2 Newell-Fonda. The pregame show is at 7:15 PM, and the tipoff is at 7:30 PM.

The Lake Mills girls basketball team opens the season by traveling to Mason City to take on Newman Catholic. Other girls games tonight:

Sumner-Fredricksburg at Charles City

West Bend-Mallard at North Union

North Iowa at West Fork

Clear Lake at Ballard

Nashua-Plainfield at Tripoli