North Iowa wins in a buzzer beater, Forest City girls open their season
The North Iowa girls’ basketball team used a buzzer-beater to open the season with a 40-39 victory over Northwood-Kensett last night in Buffalo Center.
North Butler 46, South Winneshiek 43
New Hampton 56, Riceville 47
Southeast Valley 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dow 53
Carroll 61, Webster City 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30
Western Christian 42, Emmetsburg 30
The Forest City girls’ basketball team kicks off their 51st season tonight at Algona. This is the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Forest City has won the last four. Algona started the season last night with an 82-25 loss vs. Class 1A #2 Newell-Fonda. The pregame show is at 7:15 PM, and the tipoff is at 7:30 PM.
The Lake Mills girls basketball team opens the season by traveling to Mason City to take on Newman Catholic. Other girls games tonight:
Sumner-Fredricksburg at Charles City
West Bend-Mallard at North Union
North Iowa at West Fork
Clear Lake at Ballard
Nashua-Plainfield at Tripoli