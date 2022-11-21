MaryAnn Wacker of Garner passed away.

Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday at the Four-Square Chapel in Forest City. Pastor Jim Haakey will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. A luncheon will then take place following the burial at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page for those unable to attend the funeral service in person Wednesday. Just LIKE the page to view.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday, November 23, from 10-11 AM, at the Four-Square Chapel Forest City, IA.

MaryAnn Wacker was born November 29. 1931, in Garner, Iowa. She was the daughter of Gideon and Melvina Wittenberg. She attended Garner Public Schools. She was married to Sylvanus Wacker on November 28, 1952. She lived on the farm northeast of Klemme with her husband and family,

MaryAnn is survived by sons, Dan, Fred, John (Cindy), Garner, IA, Paul and Mark, Ames, IA, daughters Anita Wilson, Goldendale, WA, Joanna (Mark) Johns, Waconia, MN, Anna (Tory) Meyer, Bloomington, MN, Lois Moore, Eden Prairie, MN, Ruth Mestad, Rochester, MN.

She is survived by brother David (Kris) Wittenberg, Rochester MN, and many extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Sylvanus, sister, Patty and sons-in-laws Michael Wilson and John Mestad.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Klemme, IA is handling arrangements.

www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com

641-587-2510.