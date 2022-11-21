HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: Trailblazers win first-ever meet 

The North Central Trailblazers, a girls’ wrestling team, made up of girls from Forest City, Northwood-Kensett, Central Springs, Lake Mills, and Saint Ansgar, traveled to Decorah on Saturday and won the tournament. Girls that placed in the event for the Trailblazers are below.

235

Ava Woltzen 4th

Alexis Wise 6th

190

Avery Hoffmeyer 4th

170

Bailey Albert 5th

Kloey Dowse 7th

155

Charlene Prazak 3rd

Katrina Halonen 4th

145

Mya Peterson 7th

130

Lily Wilson 4th

Sydnee Lindeman 7th

125 A

Jessica Ausborn 4th

125

Lanie Hanna 2nd

Abbi True 5th

Autumn Sunkle 7th

120

Anna Stene 2nd

Mya Howes 3rd

110

Emma Hall 2nd

Jasmine Schwartz 4th

105

Mariah Michels 2nd

Abby Beaty 3rd

100

Kesley Roedel 4th

TEAM SCORES

North Central 307

Cedar Falls 302

Decorah 263

Osage 239

Crestwood 141

Postville 125

West Fork 99

Waukon 83

South Winneshiek 79

Clear Lake 76

North Fayette Valley 61

MFL-MAR-MAC