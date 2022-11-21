HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: Trailblazers win first-ever meet
The North Central Trailblazers, a girls’ wrestling team, made up of girls from Forest City, Northwood-Kensett, Central Springs, Lake Mills, and Saint Ansgar, traveled to Decorah on Saturday and won the tournament. Girls that placed in the event for the Trailblazers are below.
235
Ava Woltzen 4th
Alexis Wise 6th
190
Avery Hoffmeyer 4th
170
Bailey Albert 5th
Kloey Dowse 7th
155
Charlene Prazak 3rd
Katrina Halonen 4th
145
Mya Peterson 7th
130
Lily Wilson 4th
Sydnee Lindeman 7th
125 A
Jessica Ausborn 4th
125
Lanie Hanna 2nd
Abbi True 5th
Autumn Sunkle 7th
120
Anna Stene 2nd
Mya Howes 3rd
110
Emma Hall 2nd
Jasmine Schwartz 4th
105
Mariah Michels 2nd
Abby Beaty 3rd
100
Kesley Roedel 4th
TEAM SCORES
North Central 307
Cedar Falls 302
Decorah 263
Osage 239
Crestwood 141
Postville 125
West Fork 99
Waukon 83
South Winneshiek 79
Clear Lake 76
North Fayette Valley 61
MFL-MAR-MAC