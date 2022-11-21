Forest City Library Reports Significant Usage

The Forest City Public Library is staying busy with a number of different services that it provides to the community. In a recent Forest City Council meeting, Library Director Christa Cosgriff explained to the council that the internet is frequently used.

Cosgriff reported that in August, there was a total session time of 449 hours and 49 minutes on the internet. That number went down to 317 hours in September but sprang back up to 447 hours in October.

Another area which is seeing activity is in audio books. The popularity of the books is due to people listening in their cars as their driving or as their working out.

According to the report, there were 454 August check outs, 407 September check outs, and 400 October check outs. This is out of 587 participants in the program.

The library plans to have a Library Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 3rd from 11am to 1pm. The public is invited to attend and learn more about these and other programs available at the library.