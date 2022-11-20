Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

MILITARY ACADEMY SELECTION BOARD CANDIDATE INTERVIEWS

On Monday, members of my office’s Military Academy Selection Board interviewed many impressive students in the 4th District who want to serve our nation.

I am grateful to the Board for their time and talent, and thank every candidate who participated in this important process.

INTRODUCING THE QUANTUM IN PRACTICE ACT Quantum computing has the untapped potential to lower input costs and improve energy storage in the 4th District. I’m proud to introduce the Quantum in Practice Act with Representative Frank Lucas, Representative Young Kim and Representative Jake Ellzey to bring the benefits of quantum to Main Street America.

MY MEETING WITH THE IOWA SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION Iowa soybeans make Iowa biodiesel, and Iowa biodiesel powers our state and nation. As always, it was great to sit down with folks from the Iowa Soybean Association to discuss how 4th District biodiesel can help make our country energy independent again and support our hardworking farmers and communities.

FED OFFICIAL WARNS INFLATION FIGHT HAS ‘WAYS TO GO’ President Biden supercharged inflation by wasting $6 TRILLION on his liberal vision for America. Now, Iowans and Americans everywhere are paying the price for his failed leadership. Republicans will clean up his mess and lower costs for our families.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 4th DISTRICT APP CHALLENGE WINNER Congratulations to Natilie Schmith from Sheldon for winning the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in the 4th District. Her app – Mental Health: Teens – helps teenagers prioritize their mental wellbeing through password-protected, digital diary entries. Way to go, Natilie!

ONE MORE THING: UNITYPOINT HEALTH OFFERS NEW VIRTUAL CARE OPTIONS Two new ways for patients to receive care anywhere and any day in Iowa have been announced by UnityPoint Clinic. A UnityPoint Health news release stated that adults in Iowa can spend less time waiting in-person for care through a new virtual care option, SmartExam, or by scheduling a Virtual Urgent Care visit.