Sunday Talk: Ernst on How Thanksgiving Trimmings Have a Different Meaning This Year.

Pecan or pumpkin pie? Dark or light meat? Green bean casserole or mashed potatoes? These are typically the “tough” choices Iowans are forced to make each Thanksgiving. This year’s trimmings refer to the items being cut from the menu due to rising prices.

With the cost of Thanksgiving dinner up 20 percent since last year, folks are planning to eliminate dishes, invite fewer guests, or resort to cheaper alternatives, like pizza. Some Americans are just skipping the meal altogether to save money. Out-of-control inflation caused by the Democrats’ failed economic policies are gobbling up family budgets. Folks shouldn’t have to trim the guest list or sides dishes, but that is exactly what is happening.

I’m calling fowl on President Biden’s reckless and radical agenda that led us here. On his very first day in office, Biden made it a priority to turn off American-made energy. This has been a recipe for disaster, with energy prices increasing nearly 18 percent in just the last year! And it doesn’t stop there. We can’t forget the Democrats’ gravy train – their so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.” Despite its name, there’s little evidence that this bill is nothing more than a liberal wishlist.

The cost of a Thanksgiving meal in the Midwest is the second highest in the country. The main bird is up 21 percent; pie crusts have risen by 26 percent; and, to top it off, whip cream is 26 percent more expensive. After those extra costs, all that’s left is bread crumbs! This year, instead of carving into a turkey, Iowans are cutting into their savings just to put food on the table.

Folks, we should bring down prices by sticking a fork in the inflation-causing laws and burdensome regulations that the Democrats keep dishing out. Let’s unleash American energy, cut taxes, grow jobs, create more transparency, and stop Washington from gobbling up taxpayers’ money.

I know the last two years have been tough on our budgets. But no matter the size of the feast or number of folks at the dinner table, we as Americans have so much to be thankful for. Enjoy your Thanksgiving, count your blessings, and pray for those serving around the world who are unable to celebrate with family and friends – that’s a recipe for a good Thanksgiving!