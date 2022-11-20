Herman E. Sweers, 92, of Britt, passed away Saturday November 19, 2022 at Hancock County Health Systems Hospice.

Funeral service for Herman Sweers will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Herman, the son of Sena (Smidt) & John Sweers was born January 14, 1930. He grew up on a farm and went to a one room country school.

Similar to his many brothers, his pathway led him to leave school early to work the farm.

During his service in the Army, Herman was united in marriage to Sally Nessa on January 20, 1954. After his 2 year service with the military, the couple returned to the “Home Place” in the Britt area raising a family.

Being well versed in the farming lifestyle since childhood, he continued on with his family raising milk cows, pigs, chickens, and horses and planting seed corn and soybeans, we cannot forget to mention his love of a productive vegetable garden (especially tomatoes).

He had many hobbies to keep busy when not working on the farm such as playing horse shoes, playing pool, bowling and dominoes. Card games were one of his favorite pastimes and just about any kind of card game would do but 500, hand and foot, and cribbage were some of his favorites. Having family and friends join him in his favorite hobbies and games were the highlight of his life (often followed with a bowl of ice cream for dessert).

Herman is survived by his 4 children, Mike Sweers of Britt, Peggy Ennis and her husband Patrick of Goodell, Danny Sweers of Earlham and wife Terri, Jody Sweers of Belmond, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded on his death by his wife, Sally, his parents John and Sena, and seven of his siblings, Carrie, Ben, Louie, Elmer, Jake, & Lucille.

