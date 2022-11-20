NewsPolitics & Government

Hancock County Board to Certify Election

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Supervisors Chamber of the Hancock County Courthouse at 9am to certify the and file the post-election results of the recent general election held on November 8th.

The board will then get an update on drainage projects from Tyler Conley of Bolton and Menk Engineering.

Finally, the Hancock County Safety Coordinator Shaun Hackman will ask the board to go forward with a plan to have employees CPR trained. He will also ask the board to purchase defibrillator or AED storage units.

