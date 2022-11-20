Darlene M. Trytten, age 93 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services for Darlene will be on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills, with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Burial will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

Visitation for Darlene will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685