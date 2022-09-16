Waldorf set to welcome the Oklahoma Sooners for hockey series

The Oklahoma Sooners will travel from Norman to Albert Lea to take on the Waldorf University Warriors in a weekend hockey series. John Cabral is the Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance & Strategic Communications, “The same Sooners you see all over your T.V. on Saturdays they’re coming our way to play us in hockey – which we’re very excited about,” Cabral said.

The Warriors went to Norman and played two with the Sooners last year, and the Warriors put up a fight. The 24th-ranked Sooners – at the time – beat Waldorf 5-2 and 5-3. “We gave them two really competitive games, and that’s where we want to be (competing with the country’s top teams),” said Cabral. “We think that having them on our ice might make a difference, and we hope we can pack the (arena) – that may make the difference,” Cabral continued by saying to KIOW’s Mark Skaar on the This Week at Waldorf program.

The series will start with a 7:30 PM game tonight at the city arena in Albert Lea, the home of all home Waldorf hockey games. “We want people here in Forest City and the surrounding area to know that if they head up to Albert Lea, they can have a good time,” Cabral mentioned.

Tonight the first 100 fans into the arena will get a free purple rally towel. Adults cost $8, while kids get in for $5. The final game of the series will be tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

You can find the full Waldorf hockey schedule here.