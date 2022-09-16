Traffic Volume Impacted by Higher Gas Prices

The Iowa Department of Transportation continues to see an impact on traffic levels from gas prices. The DOT’s Stuart Anderson says traffic had been coming back after the pandemic, but gas prices started making an impact.

He says the May number was not as negative as some of the other months, but that is believed to be skewed by people eager to get out and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.

Anderson says the drop in travel isn’t enough to cause a concern about road use taxes.

He says supply chain issues in the car industry have helped keep registration fees up.

He says the increase in money to the road fund from the increase registration fees has helped keep the road use tax fund close to where they want it to be.