Secretary Pate, Bipartisan County Auditor Group Push Back Against Election Fraud Rhetoric

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group are uniting to dispel election misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general election. There has been a recent increase in the spread of false claims regarding elections in our state, despite there being no evidence of intrusions into Iowa’s election systems. Secretary Pate and the county auditors also stand united in their support of the bipartisan teams of poll workers that will work at voting sites this November.

Secretary Pate explained that Iowa’s voting system has numerous safeguards.

Secretary Pate’s office developed an Election Security in Iowa webpage to counter misinformation and disinformation. It includes a Myth vs. Fact section, a detailed breakdown of the many security measures Iowa has put in place to protect elections, and they produced a five-minute video below that details the election process. that details how ballots and election equipment are maintained.

Pate highlighted that Iowa is one of the top three states in election administration.

The members of Secretary Pate’s bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group and the county each represents include: