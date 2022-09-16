Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: IGHSAU rankings 9/15/2022

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal19 mins agoLast Updated: September 16, 2022
Class 1A
 
School
Record
LW
1                    North Tama
12-1
1
2                    Springville
12-1
2
3                    Ankeny Christian
14-1
3
4                    Gladbrook-Reinbeck
12-4
4
5                    Burlington Notre Dame
16-7
6
6                    Sidney
16-2
7
7                    LeMars Gehlen Catholic
7-4
5
8                    Don Bosco
13-3
      9
9                    Newell-Fonda
10-2
     8
10                  New London
5-3
10
11                  Holy Trinity Catholic
7-6
     11
12                  Stanton
11-4
12
13                  AGWSR
6-10
      13
14                  Dunkerton
8-7
 14
15                  Riverside
18-2
NR
 
Dropped Out: Tripoli (15)
 
Class 2A
 
School
 
Record
 
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
17-1
1
2
Western Christian
14-3
2
3
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
12-3
3
4
West Burlington
15-2
4
5
Denver
13-3
5
6
Lisbon
14-1
6
7
Missouri Valley
19-1
7
8
Wapsie Valley
19-2
8
9
Sumner-Fredericksburg
12-4
9
10
Hinton
9-0
      11
11
Grundy Center
15-5
10
12
Wilton
14-1
13
13
Beckman Catholic
13-5
15
14
Lake Mills
14-1
NR
15
South Central Calhoun
20-4
NR
 
Dropped Out: South Hardin (12), Kuemper Catholic (14)
 
Class 3A
 
School
 
Record
 
LW
1
Des Moines Christian
16-1
1
2
Davenport Assumption
14-5
2
3
Mount Vernon
9-1
3
4
Sioux Center
13-1
5
5
Union
15-1
7
6
West Liberty
16-4
4
7
Unity Christian
8-6
6
8
Solon
14-6
9
9
Osage
10-2
10
10
Van Meter
7-2
     12
11
Nevada
7-8
11
12
Sheldon
6-5
8
13
Dubuque Wahlert
7-6
14
14
Cherokee
10-5
NR
15
Mid-Prairie
8-5
15
 
Dropped Out: Forest City (13)
 
Class 4A
 
School
 
Record
 
LW
1
Cedar Rapids Xavier
14-1
1
2
Marion
15-1
2
3
North Scott
14-2
3
4
Western Dubuque
10-2
5
5
Lewis Central
10-2
6
6
Clear Creek-Amana
16-5
9
7
Indianola
15-2
11
8
Bishop Heelan
8-4
8
9
Waverly-Shell Rock
13-8
       7
10
Decorah
10-2
4
11
ADM
11-1
12
12
West Delaware
13-8
10
13
North Polk
18-4
13
14
Humboldt
7-4
15
15
Dallas Center-Grimes
7-4
NR
 
Dropped Out: Knoxville (14)
Class 5A
 
School
 
Record
 
LW
1
Pleasant Valley
15-3
1
2
Iowa City Liberty
14-6
4
3
Dowling Catholic
18-5
5
4
Ankeny
18-4
2
5
Waukee Northwest
15-5
7
6
Ankeny Centennial
15-5
6
7
Cedar Falls
11-5
3
8
Johnston
6-5
8
9
Valley
7-13
9
10
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
7-8
13
11
Waukee
5-13
10
12
Urbandale
6-8
11
13
Muscatine
6-4
NR
14
Linn-Mar
8-7
NR
15
Dubuque Senior
7-8
NR
 
Dropped Out: Prairie (12), Bettendorf (14), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)
