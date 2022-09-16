Sports
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: IGHSAU rankings 9/15/2022
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1 North Tama
|
12-1
|
1
|
2 Springville
|
12-1
|
2
|
3 Ankeny Christian
|
14-1
|
3
|
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|
12-4
|
4
|
5 Burlington Notre Dame
|
16-7
|
6
|
6 Sidney
|
16-2
|
7
|
7 LeMars Gehlen Catholic
|
7-4
|
5
|
8 Don Bosco
|
13-3
|
9
|
9 Newell-Fonda
|
10-2
|
8
|
10 New London
|
5-3
|
10
|
11 Holy Trinity Catholic
|
7-6
|
11
|
12 Stanton
|
11-4
|
12
|
13 AGWSR
|
6-10
|
13
|
14 Dunkerton
|
8-7
|
14
|
15 Riverside
|
18-2
|
NR
Dropped Out: Tripoli (15)
|
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
17-1
|
1
|
2
|
Western Christian
|
14-3
|
2
|
3
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
12-3
|
3
|
4
|
West Burlington
|
15-2
|
4
|
5
|
Denver
|
13-3
|
5
|
6
|
Lisbon
|
14-1
|
6
|
7
|
Missouri Valley
|
19-1
|
7
|
8
|
Wapsie Valley
|
19-2
|
8
|
9
|
Sumner-Fredericksburg
|
12-4
|
9
|
10
|
Hinton
|
9-0
|
11
|
11
|
Grundy Center
|
15-5
|
10
|
12
|
Wilton
|
14-1
|
13
|
13
|
Beckman Catholic
|
13-5
|
15
|
14
|
Lake Mills
|
14-1
|
NR
|
15
|
South Central Calhoun
|
20-4
|
NR
Dropped Out: South Hardin (12), Kuemper Catholic (14)
|
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Des Moines Christian
|
16-1
|
1
|
2
|
Davenport Assumption
|
14-5
|
2
|
3
|
Mount Vernon
|
9-1
|
3
|
4
|
Sioux Center
|
13-1
|
5
|
5
|
Union
|
15-1
|
7
|
6
|
West Liberty
|
16-4
|
4
|
7
|
Unity Christian
|
8-6
|
6
|
8
|
Solon
|
14-6
|
9
|
9
|
Osage
|
10-2
|
10
|
10
|
Van Meter
|
7-2
|
12
|
11
|
Nevada
|
7-8
|
11
|
12
|
Sheldon
|
6-5
|
8
|
13
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
7-6
|
14
|
14
|
Cherokee
|
10-5
|
NR
|
15
|
Mid-Prairie
|
8-5
|
15
Dropped Out: Forest City (13)
|
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
14-1
|
1
|
2
|
Marion
|
15-1
|
2
|
3
|
North Scott
|
14-2
|
3
|
4
|
Western Dubuque
|
10-2
|
5
|
5
|
Lewis Central
|
10-2
|
6
|
6
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
16-5
|
9
|
7
|
Indianola
|
15-2
|
11
|
8
|
Bishop Heelan
|
8-4
|
8
|
9
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
13-8
|
7
|
10
|
Decorah
|
10-2
|
4
|
11
|
ADM
|
11-1
|
12
|
12
|
West Delaware
|
13-8
|
10
|
13
|
North Polk
|
18-4
|
13
|
14
|
Humboldt
|
7-4
|
15
|
15
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
7-4
|
NR
Dropped Out: Knoxville (14)
|
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Pleasant Valley
|
15-3
|
1
|
2
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
14-6
|
4
|
3
|
Dowling Catholic
|
18-5
|
5
|
4
|
Ankeny
|
18-4
|
2
|
5
|
Waukee Northwest
|
15-5
|
7
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
15-5
|
6
|
7
|
Cedar Falls
|
11-5
|
3
|
8
|
Johnston
|
6-5
|
8
|
9
|
Valley
|
7-13
|
9
|
10
|
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
|
7-8
|
13
|
11
|
Waukee
|
5-13
|
10
|
12
|
Urbandale
|
6-8
|
11
|
13
|
Muscatine
|
6-4
|
NR
|
14
|
Linn-Mar
|
8-7
|
NR
|
15
|
Dubuque Senior
|
7-8
|
NR
Dropped Out: Prairie (12), Bettendorf (14), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)