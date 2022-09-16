Heartland Museum Meet and Greet is September 24th
Heartland Museum is offering a special admission price for adults on Saturday, September 24 th . Adults will be $10, children 6-13 $6, children under 6 will be free admittance. Hours are 10-4. Meet & Greet is from 1 pm – 4pm.
With the special price, Heartland is hosting Dale Feller and his extensive collection of handmade wooden carvings. Feller donated his collection of ships, wagons, trucks, cars, etc. to the museum last fall.
Book signing/meet author Myron Williams, formerly from Iowa Falls area. His book. “Ol’ Doc’s Cornfield Chronicles featuring Snowball Pony from Hell”, tells stories of growing up around Iowa Falls. Other guests to visit include Mary Tesdahl, relative of Alvina Sellers, actors from “Murder Mystery at the Museum” which will be November 5 th, Maurice Riley, former Chief of the Fire Department, and a veteran for the Military Display. Each of these guests will be telling a story of the Heartland history and more!
For more information visit the web page, www.heartlandmuseum.org , facebook page, or call 515-602-6000. Heartland Museum is located at 119 th St. SW, Clarion, Iowa.