Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Increases Slightly from 2.5 to 2.6 Percent in August

Iowa’s unemployment rate increased slightly in August by a tenth-of-a-percent, despite strong hiring that brought the state to within 5,500 jobs of its March 2020 pre-pandemic employment level. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in July.

The increase to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent unemployment in July was accompanied by 1,300 Iowans leaving the workforce. The largest single reason for leaving the labor force, according to participants in a survey of households, was a desire to attend school.

Meanwhile, a separate survey of employers found that Iowa businesses added 3,800 jobs in August, led by major gains in retail trade and leisure and hospitality. August marked the fifth consecutive monthly increase in jobs. Compared to a year ago, the state now has 55,000 more employed residents; 27,200 fewer unemployed and a labor force that is 27,800 workers stronger than in August 2021. Initial unemployment claims also remain near historic lows.

“We are pleased that August’s survey showed the continued positive trend of employers adding nearly 4,000 workers to Iowa’s workforce,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Iowa companies are still hiring, and the demand for workers still exists. We’re committed to bridging that gap through IWD’s new Business Engagement Team–dedicated to helping Iowa employers access the workforce-building tools necessary to aid in their recruitment and hiring efforts.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa’s unemployment rate is determined based on a survey asking individual Iowans about their job status. A separate survey of employers found that Iowa firms added 3,800 jobs to their payrolls in August, lifting total nonfarm employment to 1,578,200. This month’s increase is the fifth consecutive since March, and the state has gained 15,800 jobs over the last five months. Private service industries were responsible for most of the growth in August (gaining 4,300), although goods producing industries added 600 jobs. Government lost jobs this month (-1,100) yet remains up 5,700 above last year’s level. August hiring also leaves total nonfarm employment just 5,500 jobs below the March 2020 pre-pandemic level.

Retail trade added 1,700 jobs in August to lead all sectors. This was welcomed news given that retail establishments had pared jobs in each of the prior five months. Leisure and hospitality industries added 1,500 following little movement in July. Most of the hiring was in arts, entertainment, and recreation industries (+900) and related to performing arts and spectator sports. Accommodations and food services was once again fueled by hiring in eating and drinking establishments (+600). The only other major gain this month occurred in manufacturing (+700). This sector has now added jobs in every month in 2022 and has added 7,000 jobs over the past seven months. Animal slaughtering and processing helped fuel most of the job gains this month. Job losses were slight in August and led by private education (-400) and transportation and warehousing (-200).

Annually, total nonfarm employment has now advanced by 38,400 jobs. Leisure and hospitality continued to hire and return to pre-pandemic conditions and has added 12,000 jobs over the past twelve months. Manufacturing is up 8,100 jobs with hiring being stronger in nondurable goods factories (+5,500). Trade, transportation, and utilities is up 6,800 and partially fueled by retail trade which has gained 3,900 jobs.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from August July August July August 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Civilian labor force 1,709,200 1,710,500 1,681,400 -1,300 27,800 Unemployment 44,700 43,300 71,900 1,400 -27,200 Unemployment rate 2.6% 2.5% 4.3% 0.1 -1.7 Employment 1,664,500 1,667,100 1,609,500 -2,600 55,000 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.7% 67.8% 67.0% -0.1 0.7 U.S. unemployment rate 3.7% 3.5% 5.2% 0.2 -1.5 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,578,200 1,574,400 1,539,300 3,800 38,900 Mining 2,300 2,300 2,200 0 100 Construction 79,000 79,100 77,900 -100 1,100 Manufacturing 226,800 226,100 218,700 700 8,100 Trade, transportation and utilities 314,600 313,000 307,800 1,600 6,800 Information 18,900 18,700 19,100 200 -200 Financial activities 109,600 109,500 109,100 100 500 Professional and business services 141,200 140,800 139,800 400 1,400 Education and health services 226,800 226,700 225,300 100 1,500 Leisure and hospitality 143,000 141,500 131,000 1,500 12,000 Other services 56,500 56,100 54,600 400 1,900 Government 259,500 260,600 253,800 -1,100 5,700 (above data subject to revision)

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from August July August July August 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Initial claims 5,529 6,589 7,754 -16.1% -28.7% Continued claims Benefit recipients 9,591 9,035 15,229 6.2% -37.0% Weeks paid 30,930 27,641 53,530 11.9% -42.2% Amount paid $13,314,211 $11,713,985 $20,269,114 13.7% -34.3%