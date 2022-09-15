Garner’s Cobblestone Estates to Celebrate 25 Years

Cobblestone Estates in Garner is about to celebrate a 25th anniversary in existence. The subdivision is one of the more upscale neighborhoods in Garner according to Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The subdivision has been a valuable asset for the city in both attracting new homeowners and to give a very modern and desirable residential area for visitors and residents alike.

The city has continued to expand housing opportunities since that time.

Looking into the future, Schmidt says he and the city council are confident that new development is possible.

The city intends to mark the occasion on Saturday with a celebration from 2-5pm.