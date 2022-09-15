Curtis Lee Spores, age 56 of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home in Fargo, ND.

Funeral services for Curt will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA with Pastor Les Green of the Forest City United Methodist Church officiating.

Visitation for Curt will take place from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Military Honors provided by the Forest City American Legion Honor Guard #121