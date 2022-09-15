Absentee Ballots Available October 19th for the General Election in Winnebago County

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections in Winnebago County announces that absentee ballots for the November 8th, 2022, General Election will be available in the Auditor’s office beginning October 19th. Absentee ballot request forms may be dropped off or mailed to the Auditor’s office now, however, we cannot begin mailing out ballots until October 19th. Voters may register and vote in the Auditor’s office beginning October 19th during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and on specified dates listed below. Reminder – Voter Pre-registration deadline is at 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 24th, 2022.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voter’s name, driver’s license or pin number, residential address, and mailing address (if different from the residential address), date of birth, election requesting the absentee ballot for, and signature of the person requesting a ballot. State forms can be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State website:

http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. If you are requesting a ballot by mail, it must be received no later than Monday, October 24th at 5:00 p.m. This enables the Auditor’s office to mail the ballots in a timely manner. Send written requests to the Auditor’s office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa, 50436.

Additional hours open:

Monday, October 24, 2022, open 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers, also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Friday, November 4, 2022, open 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Deadline for Absentee Affidavit review Saturday, November 5, 2022, open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – In-person voting and returning absentee

ballots.

Monday, November 7, 2022, open 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Last day for In-person voting at the Auditor’s office.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, open 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office. Questions regarding absentee voting and the pre-registration deadline may be directed to the Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.