Obits

Marilyn Eichenberger

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer22 mins agoLast Updated: September 13, 2022

Marilyn Eichenberger, 68 of Lakota died peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Funeral services for Marilyn E. Eichenberger will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, September 19th, 2022, at the Eagle Center in Lakota.

Burial will follow at Highland Home Cemetery in Ledyard.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 PM Sunday at Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the Eagle Center in Lakota.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer22 mins agoLast Updated: September 13, 2022
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW