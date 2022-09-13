Marilyn Eichenberger, 68 of Lakota died peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Funeral services for Marilyn E. Eichenberger will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, September 19th, 2022, at the Eagle Center in Lakota.

Burial will follow at Highland Home Cemetery in Ledyard.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 PM Sunday at Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the Eagle Center in Lakota.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.