Winnebago Board to Transfer Jurisdiction of Grace Street

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Supervisors Office of the courthouse to discuss a proposed 28E Sharing Agreement. The subject of the contract is about the hiring of a new General Assistance Director who will work in tandem with the county and North Iowa Community Action with social service programs. The county is utilizing the services of NICA after the breakup of the Winnebago-Hancock-Worth alliance which administered those programs.

The board will re-approve a contract with Central Iowa Tourism who handles the promotion of tourism in the county. The company publishes pamphlets and brochures highlighting tourism sites and events that take place in Winnebago County.

The board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders who will discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will also ask the board to approve the transfer of jurisdiction of Grace Street from Winnebago County to the city of Rake. This will mean that the city will take over maintenance and repairs of the road.

The board will also hear from Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald will discuss drainage matters with the board. There will also be discussion regarding a water and sewer grant for rural properties. The board is proposing a grant for installation of water and sewer systems on undeveloped land.