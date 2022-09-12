George M. Good of Lakota, went to Heaven July 28, 2022, at the age of 86. He’d fought valiantly for decades with kidney and heart failure.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Eagle Center in Lakota on Saturday, Sept 17th from 2 to 6 pm with a service and military honors beginning at 2:00 PM. All are welcome to attend.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Lakota Hunting with Heroes.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft in charge of arrangements.

