Last Updated: September 12, 2022

Charles S. Holland, age 81 of Forest City, IA passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at West Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Leland, IA, with Pastor Anthony Scalisi officiating.  Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation for Chuck will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

His service will be livestreamed on the West Prairie Lutheran Church Facebook Page.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com  

641-585-2685

