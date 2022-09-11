Rossiter Sentenced on Sex Abuse Charges

Dakota Rossiter of Woden, was sentenced on the charge of “Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office during November and December 2021. Rossiter was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay $1,370.00 in fines, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

The fine and prison sentence were suspended, and Rossiter was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Rossiter will be committed to the custody of the Director of Iowa Department of Corrections for life, with eligibility for parole as provided in Iowa Code chapter 906. Defendant would need to comply with all sex offender registry requirements as outlined in Iowa Code §692A.