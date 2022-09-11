Kroupa Sentenced on Sex Offender Charges

Dylan Kroupa of Glenville, Minnesota pled guilty to “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements-First Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office between July 1, 2021 and November 9, 2021.

Kroupa was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 7 days suspended and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Kroupa was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.