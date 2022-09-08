Trinity Health Merger with MercyOne Moving Forward

Michigan based Trinity Health completed its acquisition of the Iowa-based MercyOne medical system on September 1st. MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz says patients across Iowa won’t notice any immediate change as the early transition involves business systems.

Ritz says this process will take two years to complete and that’s when patients will notice the change.

He says that should be ready by the spring of 2024. Ritz says there are no plans to rename MercyOne, and they don’t anticipate any drop in employee numbers. Ritz says they are still struggling to find staff in what he calls the prolonged aftermath of a global pandemic.

Ritz says staffing will continue to be an issue moving forward — just as it is for a lot of businesses.

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the country with operations in25 states. MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between Catholic Health Initiatives, now CommonSpirit Health, and Trinity Health.