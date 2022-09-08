Tracy L. Armstrong, age 59 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, IA.

Visitation for Tracy will take place on September 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church, 215 1st St. NW, Buffalo Center, IA 50424, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM, with Rev. Russell Jacobsen officiating. Following the service, there will be a luncheon provided at the Heritage Center in Buffalo Center, Iowa.