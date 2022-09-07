Recognition as Master Entertainer

Festivals International is naming local musician Jimmie C. Clark ‘Iowa Entertainer of the Year’. This recognition comes as he and his rousing Fiddle Band perform for their last weekend at the Fiddlers Lounge in Clear Lake.

Clark came to this popular tourist town to open his unique venue in 2019 in order to share the musical heritage he is famed for after 30 years on the road (in many foreign countries) and participating in numerous Nashville recording sessions for A-list performers. He appeared on national television and in music videos. His broad talents include song-writing and a distinctive singing voice with an expertise on a variety of instruments, which he plays during all of his performances. His back up band made up of a mix of lively foot-stomping musicians, including Tuba player Merlin Bartz, often varies from show to show.

As a youth Clark started out his career earning the Iowa State Fiddle Champion recognition.

Another reason for his return to Iowa was to care for his aging father Ellsworth, who was widely known as previous leader of the Clark Family Band.

With The Fiddlers Lounge scheduled to be closed after these 3 1/2 years of Jimmie C. Clark demonstrating his engaging glide through many musical genres, his final shows will be this Wednesday Sept. 7th (6:00pm), Friday & Saturday the 9th/10th (6:30pm).

The building space at 468 N. Shore Drive in Clear Lake will become part of the Surf Ballroom & Museum’s expanding property development.

Greg Schmidt of Festivals International states, “Jimmie Clark is simply an Iowa treasure with a show that includes so many enjoyable musical tastes. As a coordinator of numerous acts around the Upper Midwest, I can say that our fiddling mister Clark puts on a show that rates at the very top. We hope to help him and the Fiddler Band establish their next venue, locally, in order to keep him right here in North Iowa.”