Pate Urges North Iowans to Check their Voter Registration Ahead of November General Elections

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to ensure they are registered to vote at their current residence. September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their information current. Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day according to Pate.

There are a variety of options available, including online, through the mail, at many government agency offices, and at the polls before your cast your ballot. Ensuring you are registered at your current residence allows for a much quicker check-in process on election day.

2022 marks the 20th year since the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month. Established in 2002, it is a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s general election is Monday, October 24. Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and Iowa is consistently one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.