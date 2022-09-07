NIACC Pappajohn Center to Host DeltaV Code 101 as Part of Community Partners Program with NewBoCo

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center will host a free DeltaV Code 101 workshop on September 24, 2022 at NIACC from 9am-5pm. Code 101 is a free workshop where you will learn what it looks like to be a software developer through a day-long immersive course for beginners that focuses on front-end web development technologies. Get a taste of the DeltaV learning experience, find out how websites are built, and code a webpage yourself using professional coding practices. DeltaV is a training and technical school through the New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative (NewBoCo) of Cedar Rapids, IA. DeltaV helps Iowans learn the skills to make a career change, enter the high-demand technology field, and become innovators themselves.

Registration is required. Lunch will be provided. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deltav-code-101-registration-381258112277/.

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center has partnered with the New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative (NewBoCo) of Cedar Rapids to fill gaps in local entrepreneurial ecosystems. The NIACC Pappajohn Center will take part in the Community Partners Pilot Program which will connect each community’s expertise and partnerships with NewBoCo’s programming and resources.

NewBoCo was awarded a $100,000 grant through the Entrepreneurial Investment Award (EIA) from the Iowa Economic Development Association (IEDA). The grant Is being used to establish the Community Partners Pilot Program. The Entrepreneurial Investment Award (EIA) program provides financial assistance to service providers that offer technical and financial assistance to entrepreneurs and startup companies seeking to create, locate or expand a business in Iowa.