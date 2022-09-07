Hy-Vee Celebrates Family Meals Month and Hispanic Heritage Month

Hy-Vee, Inc. is partnering with FMI – The Food Industry Association to celebrate National Family Meals Month with a focus on nutrition and mental well-being. Throughout September, Hy-Vee along with its employees and partners are helping families come together during mealtime by providing resources and support to make mealtime easier.

Created by FMI – The Food Industry Association, National Family Meals Month is an industry-inspired movement to raise consumer awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals. Research shows that children who share regular family meals typically display better grades, improved nutrition, stronger family relationships and higher self-esteem, and they are less likely to use drugs and alcohol.

While it’s often difficult for families to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together due to busy schedules, studies have shown having quality time as a family benefits all family members, especially children. The past couple of years has changed professional and personal lives, with many struggling to find a balance between work and family. That’s why Hy-Vee is committed to bringing families together around the dinner table by making mealtime even easier.

This year, FMI is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to help educate consumers on the importance of eating meals as a family, which helps deepen connections, which is critical to individuals’ mental well-being. Additionally, a focus on nutrition can help reduce both mental and physical stress.

“The stress of the past two years has been significant and pervasive,” said Dr. Daniel Fick, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Hy-Vee. “It comes as no surprise that mental health stress has increased as much as physical stress. Having a healthy lifestyle is important to one’s mental health and that includes having strong family connections.”

Special events planned throughout the month include the following:

New this year is a free cookbook called “Healthier Made Easier,” developed by Hy-Vee dietitians offering many favorite recipes that are kid-friendly and dietitian approved. From breakfast and snacks, to appetizers, entrée dishes and desserts, Hy-Vee dietitians provide tips and instructions for easy nutritious meals.

Daily recipes, weekly meal ideas and grab-and-go dinner options will be offered on Hy-Vee's social media platforms to make mealtime easier.

Live cooking demonstrations featuring Hy-Vee chefs, dietitians and special guests will take place throughout the month on the Hy-Vee Facebook page. Viewers can participate in the Q&A session and enter for the chance to win prizes.

Family-friendly freezer meal virtual classes led by Hy-Vee dietitians will guide participants through five days of meals to feed their family and offer customers tips and information on how they can shop and prepare food quickly and on a budget. Option for gluten free, dairy free and classes in Spanish available. Go to the Hy-Vee dietitian website to register and use promo code FAMILYMEALS2022.

Begin 4 Families virtual program teaches participants on ways to create a positive, balanced, and healthy lifestyle for the whole family! This four-week virtual program provided virtually is one-on-one appointments with a Hy-Vee dietitian. Spanish sessions are available. Go to the Hy-Vee dietitian website to register and use promo code BEGIN4FAM2022.

Digital family cooking guides containing budget friendly and multicultural-themed recipes to inspire families to try new cuisines while also supporting various dietary needs and lifestyles. These resources are available on https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/advice-how-tos/cooking-guides.

Hy-Vee Honors Hispanic Heritage Month

Coinciding with National Family Meals Month is Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15. It begins in the middle of the month to commemorate the independence of many Latin American countries including Costa Rica, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Throughout the month, Hy-Vee will recognize both Family Meals Month and Hispanic Heritage Month by providing tools and resources to help families enjoy at least one more meal together each week while also recognizing family meal traditions that stem from various heritages. Stores will feature select Hispanic products from multicultural suppliers such as Siete, along with a special cooking guide featuring Hispanic- and Latino-inspired recipes. Featured dietitian classes will also be available in Spanish.